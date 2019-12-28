Previous
ROBBIE

Meet Robbie, one of my son’s two dogs. He is big, he is strong and his mouth is terrifying. But he is such a baby, very lovable and very playful. He was found in a field and picked up by a friend of my son and taken to a dog sanctuary for adoption when he was only a couple of months old. Then the guy remembered my son and suggested he adopts this little dog. My son and his wife had never had a dog in their house but they gave in and took him home. He has now been with them for 4 years.
Now they have adopted another dog of approximately the same age but smaller and with a completely different story.
