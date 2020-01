A LABYRINTH OF THE SPIRITS (2)

More shots from this amazing underground burial site. There are at least sixteen entrances each with flights of stairs into the catacombs to view the whole place; till now each set of catacombs is not connected to the others. I am sure more excavations will show that they are interconnected and form a much bigger burial site.

