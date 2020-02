THE ODD TOWER

















From my Ġnejna walk album.



When we reached the top of the hill I let Max sit down and have a drink and a cake while I went to have a look around. Then we started our walk back taking a slightly different route. We met this strange tower on the way down with thesign 'Keep Out' . I couldn't resist taking a shot of Max next to it before continuing on our way. My guess is that the tower serves some bird hunter.



Many thanks for your looks, comments and fav's.