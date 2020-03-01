THE HOMELESS

Day 1 - Rome

I was so very impressed by this very evocative scene that I had to share this picture.

As we walked along Trastevere streets I saw this human covered from head to toes on a bench, the sight looked so real that I started to look for the person’s head which was also completely covered. Then I realized it had to do with the poor homeless people who have no roof on their heads. At that time a priest came out of the building and I saw the sign SantÉgidio. A quick search on the internet gave me the following explanation:

Sant’Egidio is a Christian community born in 1968, right after the second Vatican Council. An initiative of Andrea Riccardi, it was born in a secondary school in the centre of Rome. With the years, it has become a network of communities in more than 70 countries of the world. The Community pays attention to the periphery and peripheral people, gathering men and women of all ages and conditions, united by a fraternal tie through the listening of the Gospel and the voluntary and free commitment for the poor and peace.

