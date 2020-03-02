ANOTHER CHURCH – ANOTHER BEAUTY

Day 1 – Rome

Chiesa di San Pietro in Montorio

We had made plans where to visit and what to see during our Rome holiday but we ended following our whims and it paid because we came across some wonderful places which are hardly, if, mentioned in tourist guide books. And this is one of the churches we came across as we walked the streets of Trastevere. Admiring the works of art are my sister on the left and Christine on the right.

This particular area where this church is located was also the place where, according to tradition, Apostle St. Peter was crucified upside down.

The actual Church, which rises on the site of the early 9th century church dedicated to St. Peter, was commissioned by Isabella of Spain and Ferdinand II, the King of Spain, who owned the property, between 1481 and 1500. The church is a real masterpiece, full of artwork by prominent masters from the 16th and the 17th century.

Thank you very much for looking, for your comments and fav's.

