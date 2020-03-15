COLOSSAL FOUNTAIN

Rome holiday – day 2

So much to see at this villa in Tivoli. We spent most of the day going round this expansive and beautiful villa and its garden.

This is one magnificent fountain which is of particular interest. At around 1.00pm people, us included, gathered around this fountain – not too many on the occasion because it was not the tourist season – to see a particular show. Some minutes before 1.00pm an organist entered into the building through a side door. Another door in the middle of the fountain (you can see it clearly) opens and the organist plays some tunes on an organ in a small room inside the colossal building. The amazing thing (for me at least) is that this is a hydraulic organ where the power source pushing the air is derived by water from a natural source or by a manual pump. Consequently, the water organ lacks a bellows, blower, or compressor.

Thank you for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's.

