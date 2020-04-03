Previous
LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL by sangwann
LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL

Today is the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows. Thousands of people in Malta would go to church for mass and prayers and follow pilgrimages around our towns and villages with the statue of Our Lady of Sorrows. None of this this year because all church functions are suspended and even churches are closed.
But there is light at the end of the tunnel. So here is a candle which Christine lights during this time of year in front of a picture of Our Lady of Sorrows .
Tomorrow I will continue with my account on our Rome holiday.
Thank you very much for looking, for your comments and for your fav's. Stay safe all.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Dianne
A simple lovely image.
April 3rd, 2020  
