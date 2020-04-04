PONTE SANT’ ANGELO

From our third day in Rome. It was a Sunday and another great day and in the end I finished having about 240 more pictures to go through.

Breakfast and the bus to Castel Sant’Angelo. This is the bridge that crosses the river to the Vatican City and it is beautifully decorated with statues all the way. It was I who had suggested we should visit this iconic castle – in my previous two visits to Rome I had only seen it from a distance and my sister and husband who had visited Rome at least 20 times before had not been to it either. So I was thrilled to go on this day and I don’t regret the least going.

The cupola in the distance is of St Peter's in the Vatican.

Many thanks for your visits, comments and fav's - always appreciated.

