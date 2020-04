TIBER PANORAMA

From our third day in Rome. It was a Sunday and another great day for photography.

This is one view from the roof of Fort St’ Angelo. The River Tiber is here crossed by Vittorio Emanuele Bridge. On the right is the Vatican City and St Peter’s Basilica.

There were some stunning views from the roof of the Fort and this is just one of them.

