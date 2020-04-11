Previous
THE FIGOLLI ARE READY by sangwann
Photo 3343

THE FIGOLLI ARE READY

And ready for eating. On the right are some of Christine’s Figolli coated with sugar icing. On the left is a picture I borrowed from facebook of those made by my niece, Vanessa, whose husband worked for some time as a patissier. I like Vanessa’s creativity, she always comes up with something new. Among her figolli you can see one showing a face with the mouth and nose covered with a face mask to symbolize Covid 19.
Figolli are Easter treats in Malta. And very delicious, permit me to say.
Thank you so much for your visists, comments and fav's.
Wishing all of you a lovely Easter . Don't eat too much sweets and stay safe.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Wylie ace
they do look delish.
April 11th, 2020  
Diana ace
I love the looks of what Christine made, so elegant. The others are really cute too.
April 11th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Wow, they look amazing! Well done, Christine
April 11th, 2020  
