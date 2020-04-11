THE FIGOLLI ARE READY

And ready for eating. On the right are some of Christine’s Figolli coated with sugar icing. On the left is a picture I borrowed from facebook of those made by my niece, Vanessa, whose husband worked for some time as a patissier. I like Vanessa’s creativity, she always comes up with something new. Among her figolli you can see one showing a face with the mouth and nose covered with a face mask to symbolize Covid 19.

Figolli are Easter treats in Malta. And very delicious, permit me to say.

Thank you so much for your visists, comments and fav's.

Wishing all of you a lovely Easter . Don't eat too much sweets and stay safe.

