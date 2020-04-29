VILLA FARNESINA – THE ROOM OF THE MARRIAGE OF ALEXANDER THE GREAT AND ROXANE

From our fifth day and last full day in Rome

Another fantastic room in Villa Farnesina. Forgive me for posting all these pictures from this beautiful villa which is not commonly found in a traveller’s guide to Rome but which merits publicity for the elaborate paintings and frescoes. But I couldn’t keep myself from showing you these great artworks.

This hall is called after the marriage of Alexander the Great and Roxane and was elaborately painted by Il Sodoma (Giovanni Antonio Bazzi). These two pictures, each a merge of two shots show three of the four walls of the room.

