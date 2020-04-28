VILLA FARNESINA – SALONE DELLE PROSPETTIVE

From our fifth day and last full day in Rome

This vast hall on the first floor is the site where on 28 August 1519, the owner at the time and rich banker, Agostino Chigi, held his wedding banquet. It takes its name from the perspective views of urban and rural landscapes between fictitious columns, painted by Baldassarre Peruzzi. If you don’t get close enough you can hardly see that the columned balcony with the country view is a fake and just a painting.

