BYE BYE ROME

As our plane was taxiing to start our flight back to Malta I saw this plane taking off and took a quick shot. My camera settings were already prepared for the flight so the only think I had to do was to get the airplane into focus.

Yesterday I wrote that our adventure wasn’t over. Well, this is the story:

We woke up very early and while Christine was making the final preparations I decided to have a look at my mobile. And guess what: I had received two messages during the night and when I opened them I found they were from our local bank telling me that two purchases had been made with my credit card to the amount of over 2000 Euros. It was still 6.00am when I called the bank to block my credit card and to tell them that the purchases weren’t mine. Then I came to pay for my hotel room with the card and I forgot I had blocked it and I realised I had left my debit card at home in Malta. I didn’t have enough cash left so I asked my brother-in-law to pay the hotel for me with his bank card and I would pay him back as soon as we get home. He had already paid for his room and the machine wouldn’t take his card again and he began to panic. In the end it went through and my bill was paid but he continued to worry about what had happened.

Back in Malta I went straight to the bank to confirm what I had told them on the phone. Within a day one third of the money was back in my account and the rest was returned within 3 to 4 weeks so all’s well that ended well.

I hope you enjoyed my Rome story even though it took a bit long. But selecting pictures from the over one thousand that I took is not easy (for me at least). And it was a holiday not easy to forget.

