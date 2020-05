THE COLOSSEUM AT NIGHT

From our fifth day and last full day in Rome

The last shot of the day. Before we called it a day so that we could get to our rooms early to pack because we had to leave early the next morning we used what remained on our bus ticket to go and see the Colosseo at night. This is one shot I took.

And the adventure wasn’t over even if we had to be early at the airport the next morning.

Many thanks for all your views, comments and fav’s – always appreciated.