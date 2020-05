"YOU KEEP ME HANGIN' ON"

As I toured the garden to look for possible pictures, the other day while on lockdown, I saw this orange tree seedpod (or petal, you name it) hanging for dear life on a cobweb thread before falling to extinction. I did not see the thread before I enlarged it later and I thought it was floating on air.

I took a shot of it and I liked the result.

Title inspired by the 1966 song by the Supremes "You Keep Me Hangin' On".

