Photo 3371
BELLIS
One of the last Bellis Perennis to stay in bloom. The colour, compared to the others, looked wonderful. Now they are all gone.
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for your fav's.
9th May 2020
9th May 20
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
10th April 2020 10:31am
