NEW DISCOVERY

While having lunch with Christine in the kitchen (with the camera close at hand) I noticed something speeding along the wall of the patio. I left everything and took this shot through the kitchen door and am very glad I did. This lizard was twice as big as the normal lizards that roam the garden and had colours and markings very different to those we are accustomed to. I saw it a couple of times after that, once inside the house just under the steps to the first floor late at night and with great difficulty I managed to catch it with a spade and an old piece of cloth and moved it back to the garden. I saw it the next day hiding in the grass but have never seen it again since then.

