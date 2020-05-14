Previous
Next
NEW DISCOVERY by sangwann
Photo 3376

NEW DISCOVERY

While having lunch with Christine in the kitchen (with the camera close at hand) I noticed something speeding along the wall of the patio. I left everything and took this shot through the kitchen door and am very glad I did. This lizard was twice as big as the normal lizards that roam the garden and had colours and markings very different to those we are accustomed to. I saw it a couple of times after that, once inside the house just under the steps to the first floor late at night and with great difficulty I managed to catch it with a spade and an old piece of cloth and moved it back to the garden. I saw it the next day hiding in the grass but have never seen it again since then.
Thank you for your visits, comments and fav's.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
924% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sarah 🌸
Such detail on its skin - fabulous capture! 🦎
May 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise