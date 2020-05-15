Sign up
Photo 3377
RED AND WHITE - MALTESE FLAG
Geranium and Lily, the lily was more than a metre behind the geranium. I liked how the geranium stalk came just in front of that of the lily.
Thank you so much for your visits, comments and fav's.
15th May 2020
15th May 20
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
3377
photos
157
followers
119
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ45
Taken
30th April 2020 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful image Dione , love the clarity and detail of the geranium flower next to the lily - great dof and beautifully presented ! fav
May 15th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Absolutely beautiful and the flag colours too!
May 15th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
At first I thought these were the names of pets - would be good too! But the flag means so much, its good to know the colours!
May 15th, 2020
