AFTER THREE MONTHS OF LOCKDOWN

We went out yesterday evening for a meet up with my brother, Joe, his wife, MaryRose, my sister, MaryGrace and her husband, Joe. We went to Ta’ Xbiex to avoid the crowds, took sandwiches with us to avoid going to restaurants – and I took the camera to take a few sunset shots. Had a lovely time after three months of seeing each other only on Messenger video links. Here are our three ladies.

We saw very few people wearing masks and we didn’t put on ours either, it looked very safe. No, or very little, social distancing either.

