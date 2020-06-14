Previous
AFTER THREE MONTHS OF LOCKDOWN by sangwann
AFTER THREE MONTHS OF LOCKDOWN

We went out yesterday evening for a meet up with my brother, Joe, his wife, MaryRose, my sister, MaryGrace and her husband, Joe. We went to Ta’ Xbiex to avoid the crowds, took sandwiches with us to avoid going to restaurants – and I took the camera to take a few sunset shots. Had a lovely time after three months of seeing each other only on Messenger video links. Here are our three ladies.
We saw very few people wearing masks and we didn’t put on ours either, it looked very safe. No, or very little, social distancing either.
Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's.
Diana ace
Lovely shot of the three beauties, it sure must have been wonderful to be together again.
June 14th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
You might be ok in your little enclave. Great to see the ladies and they will appreciate this photo!
June 14th, 2020  
