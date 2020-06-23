Previous
YOU JUST KEEP ME HANGING ON by sangwann
Photo 3416

YOU JUST KEEP ME HANGING ON

Saw this butterfly hanging on to this tiny wild flower and had to take a shot of it.
Christine has an appointment at the hospital to check progress on her wrist. I have already drove her there. JP is with her. Hoping for the best.
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

