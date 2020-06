WIND (KITE) SURFER

As we walked along the promenade last Saturday evening I saw this big kite flying haphazardly as it was being carried along by the wind and I thought it would make a good shot. When I zoomed in on it I saw the surfer on the sea tackling the waves as he sped in the opposite direction to the direction of the waves. Here is the shot I took of him.

