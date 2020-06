SUNSET

Another shot from last Saturday evening’s meet up with brother and sister and wife, husband. I bought an ND variable lens filter during lockdown but have never used it. It would have been excellent for a shot like this because the sunset was too harsh. I have to make it a point to take it along the next time.

I decided to include this young couple when I was composing my frame and I think they make an excellent addition.

Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's.