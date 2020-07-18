Sign up
Photo 3441
HOTEL CAVALLIERI
Hotel Cavallieri looks onto Balluta Bay. The guest rooms have a great view of all the bay. Tourism figures are still very low and that is one of the main local industry.
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana
ace
That looks like a very grand hotel. It will still be a while before people dare to fly again. Many countries are having problems and in lockdown again.
July 18th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
July 18th, 2020
