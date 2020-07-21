Sign up
Photo 3444
STREET DECORATIONS
This is a close-up shot of one of the banners that decorated the streets of part of Valletta on the occasion of the feast of Our Lady of Carmel last week.
Thank you for your visits, comments and fav's.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
5
1
365
SM-A105F
16th July 2020 6:18pm
Diana
ace
So vibrant and beautifully decorated.
July 21st, 2020
