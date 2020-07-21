Previous
Next
STREET DECORATIONS by sangwann
Photo 3444

STREET DECORATIONS

This is a close-up shot of one of the banners that decorated the streets of part of Valletta on the occasion of the feast of Our Lady of Carmel last week.
Thank you for your visits, comments and fav's.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
943% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
So vibrant and beautifully decorated.
July 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise