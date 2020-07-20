Previous
COAT OF ARMS by sangwann
COAT OF ARMS

Took this shot about a week ago when I went to Valletta to take part in a protest demonstration. This flag was fluttering on top of the La Vallette Band Club and bears the coat of arms of Grand Master Jean Parisot de Valette the hero of the Great Siege of 1565 when the Order of St John and the Maltese repelled an invasion by a much much larger force of the Ottoman Empire who tried to take Malta. The city which became the capital of Malta was built just after the siege and fortified in such a way that it would scare any force that would try to invade the Islands. The city was named after this Grand Master, the hero of the siege and the Grand Master (sort of king) who 'built' it. The city decorations were erected for the feast of Our Lady of Carmel.
Thank you so much for your visits, comments and fav's.
Monique ace
Beautiful against that gorgeous blue sky ! And such proud history ...
July 20th, 2020  
Diana ace
Wonderful shots, I particularly like the street scene and bright blue sky.
July 20th, 2020  
