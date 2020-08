SUMMER CLOUDS

No rain but. Shot taken from Sliema promenade. I liked those clouds which made the sky look very different. So the mobile came handy to take a shot. We are being very careful when we go out and only stay with the usual 2 to 3 friends who, like us, are not mixing with other people. My children want us to stay home but it’s easier said than done in Summer.

