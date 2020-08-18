Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3472
FALLEN LEAF
Saw this withered leaf on the grass in the garden. I thought it was worth a shot.
Thank you so much for your views, comments and fav's - always appreciated.
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
3472
photos
158
followers
121
following
951% complete
View this month »
3465
3466
3467
3468
3469
3470
3471
3472
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
3rd August 2020 7:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rob Z
ace
It certainly gives a good contrast to your amazingly green grass. :)
August 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close