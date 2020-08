GIRL ON A DOORSTEP

This young lady sat on a doorstep – probably of the house she lives in – reading her mobile when I took this candid capture. I thought she would make a nice shot. Then I realized that she had an ashtray near her right foot and was putting out her cigarette . Probably she was obeying orders that smoking is not allowed inside.

