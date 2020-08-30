THE RACE IS ON

Tour de France 2020 is on, two months later than usual, but even more exciting for the wait. Stage One was yesterday starting and ending in Nice. A wet day with several incidents of cyclists skidding on the wet roads but no serious injuries. Those who have been following me for years know I look to watch this and I was ready on time in front of the Rai (Italian) tv.
Top left: Introduction to the day's programme
Bottom left and top right racing in the rain.
Bottom right: a cap I treasure that my daughter bought for me when she was in Paris a few years ago.
