THE RACE IS ON by sangwann
Photo 3484

THE RACE IS ON

Tour de France 2020 is on, two months later than usual, but even more exciting for the wait. Stage One was yesterday starting and ending in Nice. A wet day with several incidents of cyclists skidding on the wet roads but no serious injuries. Those who have been following me for years know I look to watch this and I was ready on time in front of the Rai (Italian) tv.
Top left: Introduction to the day's programme
Bottom left and top right racing in the rain.
Bottom right: a cap I treasure that my daughter bought for me when she was in Paris a few years ago.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Dianne
Enjoy! One of our kiwi riders (Bennet) came off his bike twice!
August 30th, 2020  
Babs ace
Not the best weather for them is it.
August 30th, 2020  
Diana ace
Great collage, at least you have something exciting to watch now.
August 30th, 2020  
