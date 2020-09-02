Sign up
Photo 3487
OUR LADY OF MANY MIRACLES CHAPEL
Took this shot a couple of weeks ago and had forgotten all about it. This chapel is in Attard and there is a lot of devotion among the older generation for Our Lady under this title
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Views
8
2
1
365
SM-A105F
18th August 2020 10:46am
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful stonework and I love the colours
September 2nd, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
This is so cool the way you shot this detailed cool building! I was going to ask what type of lens you used but it looks like you went via phone, is that right? Nice edits as well.
September 2nd, 2020
