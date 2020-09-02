Previous
OUR LADY OF MANY MIRACLES CHAPEL
OUR LADY OF MANY MIRACLES CHAPEL

Took this shot a couple of weeks ago and had forgotten all about it. This chapel is in Attard and there is a lot of devotion among the older generation for Our Lady under this title
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Casablanca ace
Beautiful stonework and I love the colours
September 2nd, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
This is so cool the way you shot this detailed cool building! I was going to ask what type of lens you used but it looks like you went via phone, is that right? Nice edits as well.
September 2nd, 2020  
