OLD AND BEAUTIFUL by sangwann
OLD AND BEAUTIFUL

This nicely renovated old building is close to the chapel I showed yesterday. It is flanked by a modern villa which has no character compared to this old house.
Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
PhylM-S ace
So much texture and interest. Takes me back in time.
September 3rd, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great shot. Love the sepia color
September 3rd, 2020  
