Photo 3488
OLD AND BEAUTIFUL
This nicely renovated old building is close to the chapel I showed yesterday. It is flanked by a modern villa which has no character compared to this old house.
Thank you very uch for your looks, comments and fav's.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
PhylM-S
ace
So much texture and interest. Takes me back in time.
September 3rd, 2020
bkb in the city
Great shot. Love the sepia color
September 3rd, 2020
