POTTED PLANTS

Shot taken a couple of days ago as we walked through the parvis of St Gregory’s Church (Sliema) for the Weekend Mass on Saturday evening. This hibiscus was very beautiful and I had to take a shot of it. I decided to include some of the row of plants along the passage.

Another stormy day yesterday with lightenings , thunder and torrential rain. No swimming, again, of course. Thankfully during the morning we had only a few drops and Max and I went to take some pictures at Salini Bay. It had been at least since before March since we went out together with the camera and I really enjoyed his company. Both of us took many shots – I will show a few in the coming days.

Thank you so much for your looks, comments and fav's.