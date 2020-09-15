Previous
POTTED PLANTS by sangwann
POTTED PLANTS

Shot taken a couple of days ago as we walked through the parvis of St Gregory’s Church (Sliema) for the Weekend Mass on Saturday evening. This hibiscus was very beautiful and I had to take a shot of it. I decided to include some of the row of plants along the passage.
Another stormy day yesterday with lightenings , thunder and torrential rain. No swimming, again, of course. Thankfully during the morning we had only a few drops and Max and I went to take some pictures at Salini Bay. It had been at least since before March since we went out together with the camera and I really enjoyed his company. Both of us took many shots – I will show a few in the coming days.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
