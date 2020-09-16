Previous
Next
SALINI ROUNDABOUT by sangwann
Photo 3501

SALINI ROUNDABOUT

No swimming Monday, yesterday and today. I took the opportunity to go out with Max taking my Nikon3400 dslr for myself and my Panasonic FZ47 bridge camera for Max. We had a lovely time and each of us took many pictures starting with this one.
This is the Salini Roundabout. Nothing special but I like to see the roundabouts and centre strips decorated with trees (when space is availabIe) and flowers. In this one I liked the palm trees surrounded by the green grass and the flowers.
Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
959% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise