SALINI ROUNDABOUT

No swimming Monday, yesterday and today. I took the opportunity to go out with Max taking my Nikon3400 dslr for myself and my Panasonic FZ47 bridge camera for Max. We had a lovely time and each of us took many pictures starting with this one.

This is the Salini Roundabout. Nothing special but I like to see the roundabouts and centre strips decorated with trees (when space is availabIe) and flowers. In this one I liked the palm trees surrounded by the green grass and the flowers.

Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's.