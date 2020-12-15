IR-RAMLA TAL-MIXQUQA

Better know as Golden Bay

From my position when taking yesterday’s picture of Riviera Bay, you turn in the opposite direction, walk 10 to 20 metres and you have a wide view of Ir-Ramla Tal-Mixquqa, by far the most popular of the three bays, so close to each other. On the opposite side of the bay is the Radisson Blu Resort & Spa which has a beach concession right below the hotel. The road reaches down to the beach with a parking area which is too small for those using the beach and cars are parked all along the road up the hill where there are much bigger parking facilities. Hundreds of thousands of bathers come to this beach each year. As for me, the last time I have been to this beach was when I was much younger, a teenager most probably. I don’t like sandy beaches and beaches packed with people.

