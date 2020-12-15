Previous
IR-RAMLA TAL-MIXQUQA by sangwann
Photo 3591

IR-RAMLA TAL-MIXQUQA

Better know as Golden Bay
From my position when taking yesterday’s picture of Riviera Bay, you turn in the opposite direction, walk 10 to 20 metres and you have a wide view of Ir-Ramla Tal-Mixquqa, by far the most popular of the three bays, so close to each other. On the opposite side of the bay is the Radisson Blu Resort & Spa which has a beach concession right below the hotel. The road reaches down to the beach with a parking area which is too small for those using the beach and cars are parked all along the road up the hill where there are much bigger parking facilities. Hundreds of thousands of bathers come to this beach each year. As for me, the last time I have been to this beach was when I was much younger, a teenager most probably. I don’t like sandy beaches and beaches packed with people.
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
What a lovely spot! I'm not much for crowded beaches either. This doesn't look too bad!
December 15th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely bay away from the maddening crowds !
December 15th, 2020  
