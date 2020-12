GĦAJN MIXQUQA TOWER

Like many of the other coastal towers, this tower was built in 1637. It is located on the cliffs overlooking Għajn Tuffieħa Bay close to Mellieħa and Mġarr on the northwest coast of Malta. The tower has Lippija and Nadur Towers in its line of sight.

I have been searching older pictures to make a collection of these watch towers. When finished I will try and go round the island and take pictures of those I don’t have.

