Previous
Next
BEE QUICK by sangwann
Photo 3690

BEE QUICK

Sometimes when I am at home and have nothing to do (and that is quite often) I like to sit down on a chair in the garden licking the sun and with my camera ready for possible shots. I don’t stay long before something attracts my attention and I get up and get as close as I can to take a shot. Bees and lizards are regular attractions and at around sunset, a few birds come to feed or to bathe too.
This is another bee shot I liked.
Thank you so much for your looks, for your comments and fav's - always appreciated.
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1010% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Fabulous capture, especially of the movement of its wings.
March 24th, 2021  
Ingrid ace
Those wings are going fast! Well captured!
March 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise