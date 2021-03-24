BEE QUICK

Sometimes when I am at home and have nothing to do (and that is quite often) I like to sit down on a chair in the garden licking the sun and with my camera ready for possible shots. I don’t stay long before something attracts my attention and I get up and get as close as I can to take a shot. Bees and lizards are regular attractions and at around sunset, a few birds come to feed or to bathe too.

This is another bee shot I liked.

