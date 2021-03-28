A SURPRISE WALK INDEED

In yesterday’s post I mentioned a surprise walk. Well, after taking one or two shots of the Annunciation Chapel I showed yesterday, curiosity made me follow the road behind the chapel. I hadn’t walked more than a 100 paces when I saw a small sign at the side of a building, almost hidden from sight which indicated a catacomb/burial site which I had never been aware before. I had to walk on a narrow footpath along private fields for a short distance when I came across the site. I was very happy to explore the place and take as many shots as I liked with nobody around to disturb me.

On my way out of the fields there was a sign explaining the history of the place which is a Paleo-Christian Catacombs site dated between 2nd and 3rd century A.D. during the late Roman period.

This is a collage of a few of the shots I took. I added a picture of what was written on the sign for those interested to read.

BTW the first time I saw Max after this walk I spoke to him of these catacombs and promised him I would take him to see them when both of us can. He always enjoys seeing historical places with his personal guide – me – who is always ready to explain to him the relevance of what he is seeing.

