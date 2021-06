GLOBE ARTICHOKES

A field of globe artichokes that I saw during my walk with Christine. Globe artichokes are quiet popular in Maltese cuisine ; Christine just loves them. There is a mystery to me about this field – the artichokes are past their prime and are beginning to flower (see insert) and are therefore unsaleable. Pity they haven’t been put on the market.

