WATCH TOWERS AROUND MALTA (2)

There was a 15 year break during the reign of Grand Master Luís Mendes de Vasconcellos and that of Grand Master Antoine de Paule. Works continued under Grand Master Juan de Lascaris-Castellar, when nine towers were built in the period 1637 – 1640. As in the case of the Wignacourt, towers, Lascaris paid for the building of these towers out of his own pocket. With the exception of St. Agatha’s Tower in Mellieha (built in Wignacourt style), the Lascaris towers are smaller than Wignacourt’s and consisted of two storeys, a flat roof and a parapet. On some of the Lascaris towers, a cannon was positioned. The Lascaris towers are still standing.

From left to right the Lascaris Towers are:

Top row:

Ta’ Lippija Tower – Ġnejna Bay;

St. George’s Tower – St. Julian’s;

Xlendi Tower - Xlendi (Gozo)



Middle row:

Għajn Mixquqa Tower – between Għajn

Tuffieħa Bay and Golden Bay;

Sciuta Tower – Qrendi;

Dwejra Tower (Gozo)



Bottom row:

Qawra Tower – Qawra point;

St. Agatha’s Tower – Mellieħa ;

Binġemma Tower



Binġemma Tower is not exactly a coastal watchtower but I have included it because it was part of one of the sources I relied on.



Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's.



