WATCH TOWERS AROUND MALTA (3)

When Grand Master Lascaris died aged 97, he was succeeded by Grand Master Marino de Redin, a Frenchman who was a seasoned soldier and diplomat and who was deeply concerned about the Island’s security and vulnerability to seaward attack.

Aware of the deficiencies of the existing system, de Redin devised a coast-guarding plan whose main features were:

• Each tower would be inter-visible and able to communicate with its neighbours by day or night

• Each tower would be manned by 4 men on a daily 24-hour guard basis. The guardsmen would be equipped with a musket and paid a regular monthly salary

• Each tower would be mounted with a small gun.

Grand Master de Redin built thirteen such towers at his own expense at key tactical sites in Malta.

From left to right the De Redin Towers are :

Top row:

• Għallis Tower – Naxxar;

• Saint Julian’ s Tower – Sliema;

• Ħamrija Tower – close to Siġġiewi

Middle row:

• Qalet Marku Tower – Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq;

• Aħrax (White) Tower – near Armier Bay

• Triq il-Wiesgħa Tower – Żabbar

Bottom row:

• Madliena Tower – Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq ;

• Triq tal-Wardija Tower– Żabbar

The other De Redin towers listed below were demolished or are in ruins:

• Bengħisa Tower – near Birżebbuġa; Xrobb l-Għaġin Tower – Marsaxlokk ; Delimara Tower; Żonqor Tower; Ghajn Hadid Tower –cliffs near Mellieħa.

Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's. They are always appreciated.

