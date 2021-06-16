WATCH TOWERS AROUND MALTA (3)

When Grand Master Lascaris died aged 97, he was succeeded by Grand Master Marino de Redin, a Frenchman who was a seasoned soldier and diplomat and who was deeply concerned about the Island’s security and vulnerability to seaward attack.
Aware of the deficiencies of the existing system, de Redin devised a coast-guarding plan whose main features were:
• Each tower would be inter-visible and able to communicate with its neighbours by day or night
• Each tower would be manned by 4 men on a daily 24-hour guard basis. The guardsmen would be equipped with a musket and paid a regular monthly salary
• Each tower would be mounted with a small gun.
Grand Master de Redin built thirteen such towers at his own expense at key tactical sites in Malta.
From left to right the De Redin Towers are :
Top row:
• Għallis Tower – Naxxar;
• Saint Julian’ s Tower – Sliema;
• Ħamrija Tower – close to Siġġiewi
Middle row:
• Qalet Marku Tower – Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq;
• Aħrax (White) Tower – near Armier Bay
• Triq il-Wiesgħa Tower – Żabbar
Bottom row:
• Madliena Tower – Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq ;
• Triq tal-Wardija Tower– Żabbar
The other De Redin towers listed below were demolished or are in ruins:
• Bengħisa Tower – near Birżebbuġa; Xrobb l-Għaġin Tower – Marsaxlokk ; Delimara Tower; Żonqor Tower; Ghajn Hadid Tower –cliffs near Mellieħa.
