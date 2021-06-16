Previous
Next
WATCH TOWERS AROUND MALTA (3) by sangwann
Photo 3774

WATCH TOWERS AROUND MALTA (3)

When Grand Master Lascaris died aged 97, he was succeeded by Grand Master Marino de Redin, a Frenchman who was a seasoned soldier and diplomat and who was deeply concerned about the Island’s security and vulnerability to seaward attack.
Aware of the deficiencies of the existing system, de Redin devised a coast-guarding plan whose main features were:
• Each tower would be inter-visible and able to communicate with its neighbours by day or night
• Each tower would be manned by 4 men on a daily 24-hour guard basis. The guardsmen would be equipped with a musket and paid a regular monthly salary
• Each tower would be mounted with a small gun.
Grand Master de Redin built thirteen such towers at his own expense at key tactical sites in Malta.
From left to right the De Redin Towers are :
Top row:
• Għallis Tower – Naxxar;
• Saint Julian’ s Tower – Sliema;
• Ħamrija Tower – close to Siġġiewi
Middle row:
• Qalet Marku Tower – Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq;
• Aħrax (White) Tower – near Armier Bay
• Triq il-Wiesgħa Tower – Żabbar
Bottom row:
• Madliena Tower – Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq ;
• Triq tal-Wardija Tower– Żabbar
The other De Redin towers listed below were demolished or are in ruins:
• Bengħisa Tower – near Birżebbuġa; Xrobb l-Għaġin Tower – Marsaxlokk ; Delimara Tower; Żonqor Tower; Ghajn Hadid Tower –cliffs near Mellieħa.
Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's. They are always appreciated.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1033% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
What a marvellous bit of history - and what an amazing man. He has left such a wonderful legacy to your country - your photos of them have given us a wonderful glimpse of them in their various positions. :)
June 16th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
So wonderful to see them all in a collage!
June 16th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful collage.
June 16th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great collage of all these watch towers !
June 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise