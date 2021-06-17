WATCH TOWERS AROUND MALTA (4)

Epilogue:

On the right is a map showing how the watchtowers were placed to guard Malta from attacks, mostly from pirates that roamed the Mediterranean.

On the left, top is It-Torri ta’ Isopu which has a different story to those of all the other watchtowers of the Knights. It was built in 1667 during the reign of Grandmaster Nicholas Cottoner but at the expense of the Universita’ of Gozo (Universita’ meaning something like a Council of the Elderlies) . The guns of this Tower opened fire on the French fleet in June 1798, a distinction which no other Tower can claim! This tower was restored some years ago.

On the left, bottom, is the emblem of the Order of St John. The Order was a religious Order established in 1048 (circa) with the aim of aiding the sick and the poor. The eight-pointed cross symbolizes the Eight Beatitudes.

And this brings to an end my watchtower series. I have had a great time touring Malta during the pandemic. The Gozo pictures are older photos which I had taken on previous visits t Gozo as travelling to and from Gozo was not allowed, except for special cases.

Thank you all for your support, for your comments and for all the fav's.

