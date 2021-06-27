FALLEN PETALS

This bouquet was given to Denise (my daughter) by her office colleagues for her birthday which was yesterday. I saw it when I went to take out Snugs for a little walk and the fallen petals looked too sweet to miss. So out came the mobile for a shot of it. Did some processing on the picture when I returned home.

I am so tied up with watching tv now that sometimes I give up. I do not want to miss any of the Euro 2020 matches and the Tour de France started yesterday. Spending long hours in front of tv to the extent that it becomes boring but I don’t want to miss anything. Besides, now that is Summer Christine wants (and I want too) to go out in the evenings to the Sliema promenade to meet friends and have a chat. And I need to take continuous care of the garden as everything is drying up with the Summer heat. But I will cope somehow.

