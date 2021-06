AT THE POOL

Last Sunday we were invited for lunch at my daughter's house. Later Max, his dad and Snuggles had a swim. The others, including me were too lazy to join them. Besides, for me and Christine, a swim means going on the beach and having a nice swim there.

Here are three shots of Snugs struggling to keep his head out of the water and finally getting out of the pool.

Watching are Louise, my daughter-in-law on the armchair and Christine and Joe (Louise's father).