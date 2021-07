HOW SWIFT IS A SWIFT

Those I saw were extremely fast. With my camera speed at 1/2000 I couldn’t get a shot better than this one. Besides they were flying high up in the sky. I was very happy to see them. After all, my walk was intended to take some bird shots.

The shot was taken some weeks ago during my Gargħur to Naxxar walk along the Victoria Lines. I decided there and then that I would try again in the near future before they disappear.

