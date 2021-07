AIR SHOW

It was like an air show; instead of airplanes, it was these beautiful bee eaters who were circling around before continuing their migration northwards.

The shot was taken some weeks ago during my Gargħur to Naxxar walk along the Victoria Lines. I was very happy on the day because I managed some shots of lovely birds.

