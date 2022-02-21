Sign up
Photo 4024
BROAD BEANS
From my country walk at Mġarr . Broad beans growing nicely in one of the fields. On the right are cloches growing strawberries.
Thank you for your views, comments and fav's. They are always appreciated.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
2
1
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
4024
photos
156
followers
116
following
4017
4018
4019
4020
4021
4022
4023
4024
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
31st January 2022 11:08am
John
ace
Looks like a very successful crop.
February 21st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice crop of beans.
February 21st, 2022
