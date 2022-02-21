Previous
BROAD BEANS by sangwann
BROAD BEANS

From my country walk at Mġarr . Broad beans growing nicely in one of the fields. On the right are cloches growing strawberries.
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
John ace
Looks like a very successful crop.
February 21st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice crop of beans.
February 21st, 2022  
