VOOOOOM!

The fastest train in Italy – the Freccia Rossa. However, it was standing idle at the Venice train station when I saw it - beautiful train, sleek design and able to reach 300 kph. Have never been on it and perhaps I would not enjoy a ride on it because it would go so fast that I would not be able to take pictures through the window. Shot taken on the second day of our Treviso holiday where we spent the whole day. I did some edit to give it some sense of speed.

More pictures to follow although it is very difficult to choose which to post out of the over 200 d pictures that I took on the day.

Many thanks for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.