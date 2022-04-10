I’M BLUE

I’m blue, dabadi dabadu

Dabadi dabadu, dabadi, dabadu

Next island to visit was Burano. Burano, to me, was even more attractive and much more colourful than Murano. The shop in the left picture was really attractive themed in blue. On the right is a shot I took through the glass shop front of a lady on her job of lace-making.

Murano rose in importance only in the 16th century, when women on the island began making lace with needles. , When Leonardo da Vinci visited in 1481, he purchased a cloth for the main altar of the Duomo di Milano. Burano is also known for its small, brightly painted houses which follow a specific system. Anyone wishing to paint his/her home must send a request to the government, who will respond by making notice of the colours permitted for that lot.

More shots to come.

Handmade lace-making was also very common in Malta. There are still a few nowadays but the lace is costly and is mostly made as high-class souvenirs for tourists.

Many thanks for your visits, for your comments and for your fav's on yesterday's picture.