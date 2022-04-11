Previous
COLOURFUL BURANO. by sangwann
COLOURFUL BURANO.

Not much to add to the title. I liked the swans sharing one of the canals with the boats in the left photo and the reflections in the right one.
11th April 2022

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Ingrid ace
Very nice! I like the colorful houses in both photos and the reflections in the right one!
April 11th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely to see this colourful island again
April 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful shots of the canals and the wonderful buildings, love the little boats and reflections too.
April 11th, 2022  
