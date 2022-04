MORE COLOURS FROM BURANO

Here are some more vibrant colours from Burano. In the top middle picture the red restaurant owners matched the colours of the sun umbrellas with the colour of the building.

It was around 4.00pm when we finally left Burano and we did not have time to visit a third island so we took the vaporetto that was supposed to go straight to 'mainland' Venice.

The story continues tomorrow.

